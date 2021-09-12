Kaiser Chiefs deliver triumphant first show at Halifax's Piece Hall

The crowd watching the Kaiser Chiefs at The Piece Hall in Halifax

The Kaiser Chiefs received a warm welcome from a sell-out crowd at their first of two gigs this weekend.

Together with special guests The Sherlocks, Mystery Jets, The Big Moon and Apollo Junction, the Yorkshire act thrilled the packed Piece Hall.

There has been more praise for the historic building as a venue and its team who, along with concert promoters Futresound, organised this year's series of concerts which also brought the likes of New Order and Manic Street Preachers to Halifax.

One person posted on social media: "In the last two weeks alone New Order, Kaiser Chiefs, The Specials and Manic Street Preachers have all played within walking distance of my house in Halifax. During my entire teens we got Terrorvision at the Victoria Theatre once. The town has definitely changed and for the better," posted one person on social media.

"What a venue. If you haven’t been, get yourself over to The Piece Hall, especially to see some live music," said another.

And one person posted: "Halifax is the place to be right now. Who’s have thought this Northern mill town could be so cool? I love the town I live in."

The gig last night was paused briefly, with the band going off-stage, because of a medical emergency. One concert-goer was moved from the front of the crowd for medical care.

When they returned, lead singer Ricky Wilson dedicated the last two songs to the emergency services.