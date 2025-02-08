Kate Dearden: Halifax MP hopes King Charles will come to Calderdale after meeting him at Buckingham Palace
Kate Dearden met the royal couple at a reception for newly-elected MPs.
She said she discussed a range of topics with the King and Queen, including Halifax's history and the future of UK industries, after the King asked Kate and her fellow MPs about their previous work prior to being elected into Parliament.
King Charles also asked Kate how she was finding being a new MP, and what she has enjoyed most so far about being the MP for Halifax.
Queen Camilla also mentioned how beautiful Halifax is and her fondness of West Yorkshire's countryside.
This was the first time the newly-elected MPs had been invited to Buckingham Palace, and during the visit they were shown around the palace, before joining the main reception.
Kate said: “It was a true honour to meet the King and Queen and it was incredibly kind of them to host us at Buckingham Palace.
“I was so pleased to hear the Queen speak so highly about some of the beautiful landscapes we have here in Halifax, and I hope that one day, I can return their generosity by hosting the King and Queen on a visit to Halifax!"
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact the Courier reporting team by emailing us and including a contact telephone number at [email protected].