Kershaw Drive Community Centre: Calderdale community centre reopens after revamp
Kershaw Drive Community Centre in Luddenden Foot, which has been a central hub and venue for groups and residents for years, has been revitalised in a bid to better serve the growing needs of the community.
Owners of the centre Together Housing have been supporting people to run sessions and host events there but say after a prolonged closure during the pandemic, it became clear the centre needed “a bit of extra care and attention to restore its welcoming atmosphere”.
Together Housing’s Net Zero team kickstarted the transformation of the hub and turned it into a free warm space, fitted with air source heat pumps and solar panels.
Together Housing also partnered with Rothwell Plumbing Services Group to ensure the community centre was included in much-needed energy efficiency improvements, and with Jackson and Jackson to upgrade the kitchen facilities.
The centre has also been given a fresh coat of paint, new carpets and updated décor.
Sheridan Boyd, senior project coordinator of investment planning at Together Housing said: “A lot of our planned improvements works focus on making sustainable changes to residents’ homes to keep them energy efficient and updated.
"It’s been fantastic to add something extra to our usual programme of works and have the support of our own teams and our partners to create a carbon neutral warm space, open to all in the local community.”
