Kind-hearted First bus advisor gives helping hand to blind passenger while Halifax bus station is redeveloped

Lisa Lacey with customer Stephen Johnson

Lisa Lacey now regularly meets Stephen Johnson to escort him around the bus station while major redevelopment work continues and make sure he gets to his connecting stops.

She said: “We have a chat as we’re walking, which is enjoyable for me too after driving buses for many years and getting to know regular customers. It’s just about doing that little extra to help.”

Lisa, 52, is part of a new team at First Bus which is out on the network to help passengers and provide any information and support for journeys.

Stephen said: "As a blind man with Cerebral Palsy, negotiating my way around the bus station while it is being renovated has been extremely problematic.

“I currently haven't a guide dog or carer and therefore Lisa’s help getting me in and out of the bus station has been invaluable! She has a warm and friendly personality and is very easy to talk to - which helps in this situation. Her help makes me feel less anxious about travelling to Halifax. "