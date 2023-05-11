Kind-hearted Halifax boy raising funds to help feed other children during the summer holidays

Regan Kemp, from Mixenden, collected £3,716 for his school – Ash Green Primary – after it was devastated by an arson attack last year.

Proud mum Katie said her eight-year-old is now fundraising again, this time to help the school ensure no child goes hungry during the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He knows some child only get one meal per day and that’s at school,” she said.

Little Regan Kemp from Mixenden is fundraising to help others

"So his hope is to raise money and get food parcels to those children in need.”

She is helping Regan organise a fundraising night including a three-course meal at The Raggalds in Queensbury on Saturday, May 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are appealing for prizes which can be raffled off to raise funds.