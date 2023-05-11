Kind-hearted Halifax boy raising funds to help feed other children during the summer holidays
This caring Halifax lad has already raised thousands for his school and now he wants to help families struggling to make ends meet.
Regan Kemp, from Mixenden, collected £3,716 for his school – Ash Green Primary – after it was devastated by an arson attack last year.
Proud mum Katie said her eight-year-old is now fundraising again, this time to help the school ensure no child goes hungry during the summer holidays.
"He knows some child only get one meal per day and that’s at school,” she said.
"So his hope is to raise money and get food parcels to those children in need.”
She is helping Regan organise a fundraising night including a three-course meal at The Raggalds in Queensbury on Saturday, May 20.
They are appealing for prizes which can be raffled off to raise funds.
Anyone who can help or would like to buy a ticket for the event – which are £35 each – can contact Katie at [email protected]