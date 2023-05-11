News you can trust since 1853
Kind-hearted Halifax boy raising funds to help feed other children during the summer holidays

This caring Halifax lad has already raised thousands for his school and now he wants to help families struggling to make ends meet.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read

Regan Kemp, from Mixenden, collected £3,716 for his school – Ash Green Primary – after it was devastated by an arson attack last year.

Proud mum Katie said her eight-year-old is now fundraising again, this time to help the school ensure no child goes hungry during the summer holidays.

"He knows some child only get one meal per day and that’s at school,” she said.

Little Regan Kemp from Mixenden is fundraising to help othersLittle Regan Kemp from Mixenden is fundraising to help others
Little Regan Kemp from Mixenden is fundraising to help others
"So his hope is to raise money and get food parcels to those children in need.”

She is helping Regan organise a fundraising night including a three-course meal at The Raggalds in Queensbury on Saturday, May 20.

They are appealing for prizes which can be raffled off to raise funds.

Anyone who can help or would like to buy a ticket for the event – which are £35 each – can contact Katie at [email protected]

