Police have announced a ban on drones flying over part of West Yorkshire ahead of a visit from the King tomorrow.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are visiting Bradford – this year’s UK Capital of Culture – tomorrow.

They will be taking a look at the city’s new live music venue Bradford Live before travelling to Cartwright Hall in Lister Park.

Ahead of the royal visit, West Yorkshire Police has announced a ban on drones flying over two areas of the city between 8am and 4pm tomorrow.

They have warned that anyone who defies the ban will be committing an offence.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Temporary airspace restrictions have been put in place in support of a policing operation in Bradford tomorrow.

"This means drones cannot be flown within specified areas above Bradford between 8am and 4pm.

"Any person that flies a drone within the designated areas between those times without permission will be committing an offence under the Air Navigation Order 2016, and may be liable to arrest and prosecution.”

The no-drone zones

Bradford City Council is urging people to turn out to welcome the royal couple.

It has posted: “The visit comes not long after the King's solo visit in November 2022 and will be the Queen's first visit to the district.

"We are inviting residents to come along and give Their Majesties a royal welcome!”