Dedicated volunteers from across Calderdale have been honoured by The King.

Several charities and organisations from the borough have been named as recipients of the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the equivalent of an MBE.

As reported earlier today, the winners include 51st Pellon Scout Group for their exceptional contribution to the community.

Also being honoured are The Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery for their work preserving the historic area and ensuring access to people from around the world.

David Glover, chair of Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery - one of those to win the prestigious royal award

Chairman of the group David Glover said: “For a small group that has been working in a most dedicated way over 24 years, this is something very special to our charity.

"The hard work in rescuing and promoting a ‘lost space’ has been a great challenge so we are very proud to receive the accolade and hope it will help us promote our wonderful cemetery and its occupants. We also look forward to welcoming more volunteers.”

And those being given the award include Alpha House Calderdale – who provide housing, addiction and mental health support; Brighouse and Rastrick Band – for its work maintaining and promoting brass band music - and Project Colt – who support people living with addiction with their recovery journeys.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band said: “This is the equivalent of receiving an MBE for an an organisation, and is offered to groups who go above and beyond in the community, making huge contributions through volunteer excellence and standards.