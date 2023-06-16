Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson has been awarded an MBE for services to culture, heritage and regeneration in Calderdale and the wider region.

Nicky has been at the helm of The Piece Hall since 2017, overseeing the site’s ascent to a world-class visitor attraction after initially joining The Piece Hall Trust in 2015 as a trustee.

Sir Roger Marsh, Chair of The Piece Hall’s board of trustees, said: “There is no doubt in my mind, that without Nicky’s leadership over the past five years, The Piece Hall would not be where it is today – a unique heritage asset that has now become known as a leading music venue, with sales of over 120,000 tickets for this year’s Live at series which attracts world class rock and pop artists.

"We have a cultural gem which has generated, on average, over £10.2 million to Calderdale’s economy every year since its reopening in 2017.

“While these big numbers understandably attract the headlines, its Nicky’s work in developing relationships with community organisations and partners that deserves equal recognition.

"Her work and dedication have created a sense of place, a safe space where people can gather; celebrate, shop, eat, drink and be entertained with family and friends.

“None of this has happened by accident, it’s taken Nicky’s tenacity and energy to help turn a vision into reality.

"On behalf of the board of trustees, we are truly delighted that she has been so rightly honoured in this way.”

Under Nicky’s leadership an outstanding arts, culture and community events programme has been developed at The Piece Hall and the award-winning heritage destination now welcomes more than two million visitors every year.