Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch returns for first time since pandemic

This year’s KACCL event will take place on Thursday, December 1 at the Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield.

Steve Crowther, chairman of the KACCL committee and managing director at Crowther Accountants, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to bring back KACCL after a two-year gap.

“Many young people and children across the region were adversely impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be living with the legacy of it for years to come.

“We want to ensure that through KACCL and the charities we are working with, we can start to support some of those affected.

“This year’s beneficiaries do some incredible work within our local community.

“We can’t wait to bring the local business community together again to raise money for the brilliant services these two organisations provide.”

Calderdale SmartMove and Lawrence Batley Theatre have been announced as the 2022 beneficiaries.

Lawrence Batley Theatre is an arts venue in the heart of Huddersfield staging a range of drama, dance, comedy and family work.

At the centre of its charitable organisation is a commitment to young people. Through its Young Company it provides weekly drama sessions as well as the opportunity to meet and work with professional artists.

Calderdale SmartMove is a charity supporting homeless and vulnerable individuals and families across Calderdale.

Whether it is fleeing domestic abuse or families with children who can’t afford their next rent payment, the charity sources safe and secure tenancies and offers intensive support over a 12-month period.

Stuart Rumney, chief executive of Calderdale SmartMove, said: “It’s an honour for our charity to be chosen again by the KACCL team to be one of the beneficiaries for 2022.

“Our charity mission is supporting homeless, vulnerable individuals and families across Calderdale.

“KACCL’s support will make an incredible difference to the work we do.”

Organisers are hoping that the fundraising total will surpass 2020’s figure of £32,446, which contributed to more than £100,000 KACCL has raised since its launch in 2016.

The KACCL event will be compered by Pete Emmett and includes a drinks reception and three-course lunch for 300 people.

The KACCL organising committee represents figures from local businesses across the region, which includes Crowther Accountants, Stafflex, Chadwick Lawrence, Faith PR, Eastwood & Partners, HelloMint and Cedar Court Hotels.