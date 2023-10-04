Kirklees and Calderdale charity lunch returns with two new charity beneficiaries
Two new local causes will benefit from the money raised at the seventh annual KACCL event.
Huddersfield-based Project Youth Cancer, which supports teenagers and young adults with cancer, throughout their treatment and beyond.
Project Challenge, based in Halifax, which offers training programmes for 16-19-year-olds who have become disengaged from traditional education. The charity offers three BTEC Level 1 vocational programmes in Sport, Hospitality and Public Services plus Functional Skills maths and English from Entry level to Level 2.
Organisers are hoping that the fundraising total will surpass 2022’s total of £24,560, which contributed to a grand total of over £125,000 that KACCL has raised since its launch in 2016.
Pete Emmett returns to compere the event, which includes a drinks reception and three-course lunch for 300 people.
The Orange Box Choir in Association with Square Chapel, which was formed especially for the first KACCL event in 2016, will also be returning to the stage to perform for the audience.
Steve Crowther, chair of the KACCL Committee and managing director of Crowther Chartered Accountants, said: “This will be the seventh KACCL event we have held, and we’re excited to be able to support two new charities this year who help young people across the region.
“Despite the cost-of-living crisis, last year’s event was attended by more than 300 people who generously helped us raise over £24,500. We’re hoping to raise the same amount - and more - this year and can’t wait to bring the local business community together again. I urge anyone interested in attending to secure their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”
Project Challenge business manager, Lorna Butterick, added: “We are honoured and humbled to be chosen as a beneficiary for KACCL funding. It will make a significant contribution to our work with some of the most vulnerable young people in Calderdale at a time when our specialist services have never been more in demand.”
Helen Mervill, head of operations at Project Youth Cancer commented: “I have had the pleasure of attending KACCL for a number of years as a guest, so I know that the event has become the corporate community hub that kickstarts the countdown to Christmas in Kirklees and Calderdale. I am absolutely thrilled that Project Youth Cancer has been selected as one of the beneficiary charities this year.
“The run up to Christmas is an important time for the charity, as we send hundreds of surprise Christmas Gift Boxes to young people with cancer spending Christmas in hospitals, and so receiving support at this time of the year is extra special.”
For more information about this year’s event email [email protected]