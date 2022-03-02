LATEST: How you can help people from Ukraine - Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse collections launched and ATIK nightclub to donate lost property items

Two containers with with the items, including nappies and clothing, are being be sent to Poland by Danny Swarij, Managing Director of the Leo Group.

The club is looking for ladies' and children's clothing, toothbrushes and toothpaste, nappies, wet wipes, blankets, sleeping bags, toiletries, bottled water and thermal blankets.

It has been holding a drop-off day today but has announced that it has run out of storage space and can not take any more donations.

People gathered to show their support for people of Ukraine at The Piece Hall in Halifax yesterday

It posted on social media: "People of Halifax and surrounding areas you really are amazing. Thank you so very much for your kind and generous donations.

"We have had people queuing on the road to drop off their wonderful donations and it really does make our hearts swell.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, we are running out of storage space and need to keep space for our wonderful volunteers to be able to sort and pack all your donations, in order to transport them.

"To anyone still planning on donating, we honestly cannot take them at the moment. Please could you keep them until Monday, when we will be arranging for another lorry to transport them.

"We will update you further with times. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you again."

Dean Clough is taking donations at the main reception in D Mill until Friday which it will take to The Leo Group.

Community hub and cafe The Space at Field Lane in Rastrick is also collecting donations of these aid items for the Ukrainian Club collection. These can be dropped off today between 9am and 4pm at Burnsall Road, Rastrick, HD6 3JT.

Its centre manager and other volunteers have also been making blue and yellow ribbon brooches, as well as knitted sunflowers, in aid of Ukrainian people. It is inviting people to the centre until 3.30pm today to help make more, and is keen to hear from local shops who would be able to sell them.

Rotary Halifax Calder is holding a collection at The Woolshops in Halifax town centre on Saturday, March 5.

Members will be outside Marks and Spencer between 9am and 4pm and are appealing for toothbrushes and toothpaste, toiletries, children's nappies, wet wipes, nappy cream, sanitary products, new ladies and children's underwear and socks, medical supplies such as bandages and plasters, and children's writing materials, books, drawing utensils and colouring books.

Tomorrow (Thursday) ATIK on Commercial Street is opening it doors between 2pm and 6pm for people to drop off clothing donations.

Clothes must be clean, in good condition and in securely-packed bags. A team of volunteers from the nightclub will be there to help. The club is also donating all suitable items that have been in its lost property for more than six weeks. Anyone who thinks they may have an item to collect from there should get in touch before Thursday.

Focus4Hope, which is based in Brighouse and helps people across Calderdale and beyond, has also started a collection to send aid to Ukraine, Poland and Romania.

They are looking for clothes for babies and children, nappies, baby wipes, baby milk, clothes for men and women, footwear, hygiene products and non-perishable food (such as tinned food, pasta, rice, UHT milk).

Items can be dropped in the charity's donation bin in Tesco in Brighouse or at its centre, hub4hope, at 106 Briggate, Brighouse, HD6 1EL.

There is a collection taking place in Sowerby Bridge appealing for toothbrushes, toothpaste, nappies, wet wipes, nappy cream, towels, underwear and socks for children and women, and pencil cases with crayons, pens, pencils, rubbers and pencil sharpeners.

Sleeping bags and blankets in good condition are also needed.

Donations can be dropped off at Prestons Car and Cleaning on Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, and Saturday between 8am and 4pm. Call 07841 985378 for more information.

On Tuesday, March 8, Todmorden Town Hall will be open between 10am and 4pm to take donations of urgently needed items for the Ukraine.

They are appealing for baby and children’s clothes, nappies, baby wipes, baby milk, footwear, hygiene products, men and women’s clothing and non-perishable foods such as tinned items, pasta, rice and UHT milk.

On Sunday, March 6 Hebden Bridge Trades Club will host a gig by band The Ukrainians in aid of Ukrainian refugees.

It takes place from noon until 4pm and tickets are £10.