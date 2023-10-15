Launch of Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal - Calderdale residents can now fill ‘ordinary’ shoeboxes with their gifts

The Rotary in Calderdale has launched its 2023 Christmas appeal.

For the last eleven years, Rotary Clubs in Calderdale have run a very successful community spirited Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

In 2022 Rotary distributed over 1,700 presents in the run up to Christmas to twenty-one local charities and good causes.

The presents had been packed into shoeboxes with fillings suitable in ages from new born babies through to teenagers and toiletries for men and women.

Rotarian elves hard at work sorting out boxes at Santa’s Grotto

The appeals co-ordinator, Rotarian Bryan Harkness, said: “This is the twelfth year our community is being asked to help fill boxes.

"The filled shoeboxes will enable us to give out many hundreds of presents at Christmas to those who might otherwise receive little.

"There is still a great need locally to bring some joy at Christmas and Rotary’s annual appeal does just that.

"So readers why don’t you help? Let’s all try to put a smile on the face of a child or elderly person in December.”

Anyone can fill and return boxes, from residents to school students and businesses.

This year the appeal is being run slightly differently for although flat-pack boxes can be obtained from either Harveys Cookshop or Marsh & Marsh Properties at Hipperholme, we are asking readers to fill ‘ordinary’ shoeboxes with their gifts.

Those filling ‘ordinary’ shoeboxes are asked to identify who the box is suitable for on the outside before returning to the two outlets.