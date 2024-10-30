Launch of this year's Calderdale Rotary Christmas Appeal - here's how you can help those in need

It’s that time of year again as the Rotary Clubs in Calderdale launch the successful Christmas Appeal.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last twelve years, the Rotary’s annual appeal has donated gifts to those in need.

In 2023 Rotary distributed over 1,700 presents in the run up to Christmas to over twenty local charities and good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s appeal has taken on a ‘new twist’ as some business study students from Calderdale College are involved and running the administrative side, formerly handled by Rotarians.

Rotarian Wilson Simms collecting presents for the Christmas Appeal.

During October they communicated with many schools and businesses in the borough encouraging participation once again.

Nicki Hudson, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “The Christmas Appeal has allowed us to give something back while providing students with the chance to work on a live brief for a real organisation, gaining valuable experience for life after college.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting local charitable organisations like the Rotary, which helps so many different causes within our local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our students are dedicated to making a positive impact and this is a wonderful opportunity to spread some festive cheer and gather donations for this heart-warming appeal.”

Rotarian Bryan Harkness added: “The annual generosity of Calderdale folks is second to none. We hope once again to be able to distribute many hundreds of presents at Christmas to those who might otherwise receive little.

"There is still a great need locally to bring some joy at Christmas and this annual appeal does just that.”

Anyone wishing to donate a gift of a toy or game etc for a child or adult, age range from birth to retired persons, can take the gift to either Harveys Cookshop or Marsh & Marsh Properties at Hipperholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gift can be either loose or wrapped, but if the gift is wrapped it should be labelled to identify the age and sex of child or adult please.

Any readers, schools or businesses that would like to join in with the appeal or needs more information is asked to contact Rotarian Bryan Harkness by emailing [email protected] or calling 07770 471698.