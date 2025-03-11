"Leave Brighouse alone" - Courier readers have their say on plans for redevelopment of Brighouse town centre

Business owners in Brighouse

Halifax Courier readers have been having their say after business owners expressed their concerns over plans for the redevelopment of Brighouse town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business owners in Brighouse are appealing for Calderdale Council to reconsider their plans for tranforming the centre of the town.

Under the plans, which will see £19m spent on the town centre, the council says it wants to address traffic circulation, create more public green space and access to the canalside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New landscaping will be added, says the council, with safe routes for walking and cycling, wider footpaths, new pedestrian areas on Commercial Street and Bethel Street; and a new public space in Thornton Square.

The council says it hopes to increase the time people spend in Brighouse and the amount spent in shops, cafes, and restaurants.

But local business owners have expressed their concerns with some aspects of the proposals, and voiced their opposition to the pedestrianisation of the town centre and the reduction of car parking spaces.

On the Halifax Courier Facebook page, readers have been having their say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shel Granger said: “Tried that in Elland and it's had the total opposite effect.you hardly seen anyone walking about after 1pm and not even that on Saturdays.

"Brighouse is a good little town as it is don't mess with it.”

Barbara Gledhill said: “Leave Brighouse alone it's a great town as it is, lots of independent shops, as a disabled shopper I won't be able to park near any of the shops I want and I’m not the only one. Brighouse will be ruined.”

Tina Bellwood said: “I think making the most of the canal running through Brighouse is a great idea and the pedestrianisation of ‘some’ areas is good too. But it has to be done sympathetically and with full backing from the businesses. They must look at Elland where in my opinion have gone too far and not made the town better! Too many people who obviously don’t live in these areas themselves, making the decisions!!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Oddy said: “Went to Elland the other day and walked the pedestrian area which for one is now dug up at the far end after a matter of months completed and two, this part is surrounded by shops that are either empty, boarded up or just recently closed down due to the lack of footfall, nobody in sight walking around there at all, so that’s worked well Calderdale Council “not !!”

"And now to Brighouse to mess up another small town centre that works at the moment, I agree with the money spent to make the town look more appealing but splitting the town into two is not the answer!”

Kate Cole said: “I used to nip to the butchers in Elland on my way through most Saturdays. Could pull up outside and nip in and spend somewhere between £10-20 nearly every week. Since the “redevelopment” I haven’t been once.

"I’m sure there will be many more like me no longer spending a small but regular amount each week. I was literally driving through Elland to get to where I needed to be - parking up and perusing the other shops isn’t ever on my agenda. This will be the exact same. The council need to listen!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Brighouse is benefitting from over £19million of government investment, supporting five separate Brighouse Deal projects, all aiming to make the town a more attractive place for people to shop, spend time and spend money.

“The Brighouse Deal is coordinated by the Brighouse Town Deal Board, a group of representatives from the local community and business working to achieve the ambitions for the town. We work closely with the board and continue to support the development and delivery of plans, which have been shaped by local feedback from consultation events and regular engagement.

“Together we share a commitment to the future of Brighouse, supporting the Council’s priorities for thriving towns and creating healthier places where people want to live, work, do business and visit. We understand the importance of the town’s retail offer and plans to enhance the town’s retail and leisure opportunities aim to make it safe and sustainable for people to enjoy the town centre. By creating attractive, inclusive, and accessible public spaces, we can improve the town centre environment, subsequently supporting the great local businesses.

“As work on the town deal progresses, we’re continuing to work closely with businesses and organisations in the town. Informal engagement on traffic regulation orders has taken place ahead of a formal Traffic Regulation Order consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Work to transform the market is progressing well and the Brighouse town centre works are starting soon. We’re confident that the Brighouse Town Deal projects together will transform the town centre over the coming years to create an even better Brighouse.”

Coun Blagbrough, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “The Brighouse Town Deal projects have been discussed, developed and consulted on for over five years and, in that time, a huge range of views have been taken on board. As a Board, made up of political, community and business representatives, we continue to listen as we get closer to the start of the transformation work in the town centre and balance the competing demands of some who are asking for more pedestrianisation and some who are asking for less.

“The Town Deal investment, funded by UK Government and delivered by Calderdale Council and the Town Deal Board, is all about making town centres fit for the future with a focus on people not vehicles, and this is what the Brighouse projects are aiming to achieve. The detailed plans continue to evolve, and indeed they have already developed to provide more parking within the town centre for shoppers alongside the overarching commitment to creating more attractive, safer, less polluted streets for shoppers and visitors to enjoy.

“We continue to listen to the views of businesses and residents, and we know that not everyone will be happy with every proposal, but we all share a vision to make Brighouse – a town which has proved hugely resilient in recent years compared to many other similar towns – as strong, attractive and vibrant as possible long into the future.”