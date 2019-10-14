Leeds rockers the Kaiser Chiefs announce Halifax gig inside the historic Piece Hall in summer 2020

Leeds rockers the Kaiser Chiefs will be heading to the Piece Hall next summer.

The announcement has been made this morning that the band will heading to the Grade I listed building in July to play their first ever gig in Halifax.

Expect to hear favourites such as ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Ruby’ and ‘Oh My God’ as well as material from the band’s seventh hit album ‘Duck’.

Tickets go on sale this Friday October 18.

The venue hosted a hugely successful series of live music events in Summer 2019 including sold out shows with Mercury Prize Winners Elbow and Halifax Hometown Heroes Embrace, and Kaiser Chiefs is the first in a series of summer events for 2020.

The Piece Hall is a Georgian cloth workers hall that reopened in 2017 following a major refurbishment and renovation. The venue was restored as a contemporary leisure, retail, cultural and heritage destination.

This show brings one of Yorkshire’s biggest selling bands to Calderdale for what is sure to be a spectacular moment since The Piece Hall’s recent rebirth as a unique music venue.

Famed for their incredible live show, Kaiser Chiefs played to over 17,000 fans at Elland Road stadium in June 2019 as part of the Leeds United Centenary Celebrations, before releasing 7th album ‘Duck’ through Polydor Records.