One of Halifax’s oldest organisations is celebrating its first female president.

Halifax Light Opera Society elected Elaine Greenwood to fill the position at its annual meeting.

She takes over from George Mitchell, who has stepped down after 12 years in the role.

Mrs Greenwood, who is a life vice-president of the society, said she was looking forward to presiding over its next production – ‘The Band’ - featuring the music of Take That – which is to be staged at the Halifax Playhouse in November.

New president Elaine Greenwood with, from the left Stephen Jamieson, George Mitchell and Andrew Ingham.

She thanked Mr Mitchell for his years of service to the society.

For a number of years, he had previously also been chairman of the society, which was founded in 1907.

National Operatic and Dramatic Association long service awards were also presented at the meeting to Stephen Jamieson, who has completed 60 years, and Andrew Ingham for 25 years.

For more information about Halifax Light Opera Society and its upcoming shows, visit https://www.halifaxlightopera.co.uk/