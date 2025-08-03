Life in Halifax: Hundreds attend wellbeing festival in Halifax
The Wellbeing Festival - held at The Outback Community Kitchen and Garden and hosted by Halifax Opportunities Trust - was a free, family-friendly event packed with activities designed to promote mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.
The crowds enjoyed everything from hands-on craft sessions and mindfulness activities to delicious food and live entertainment.
Ilyas Najib, community organiser and cancer awareness worker at Halifax Opportunities Trust, said: “It was amazing to see over 600 people come together for such a positive and joyful event.
"The energy was incredible and it was clear just how much people value their wellbeing and care about one another.
"Events like this show the strength of our community and the importance of supporting each other to live healthier, happier lives.”
Organisers hope the success of the festival will inspire more community-led wellbeing events in the future.
For health and wellbeing information from the trust’s team, email [email protected].