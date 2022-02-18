Life-saving operation success for Miss Pickles after she was abandoned in Halifax

A fundraiser was launched to pay for life-saving surgery for Miss Pickles who kept on collapsing because she couldn't get enough air into her airways.

The eight-year-old British bulldog arrived at RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch when her owner could no longer take care of her.

In an update the centre has shared the fantastic news that enough money was raised for the operation and it has been a success.

Miss Pickles had successful surgery to save her life

A spokesperson said: "Thanks to our amazing supporters who donated towards the Miss Pickles fundraising appeal, we’re delighted to announce that this gorgeous girl has had her operation and it was a success.

"She has recovered amazingly well and is breathing much better, which means she can safely go on to start a new life in her forever home.

"We're so grateful to everyone who supported our Animal Centre and Miss Pickles on this journey.

"As a self-funded local RSPCA branch, we simply couldn't fund treatments like this without the generosity of our supporters.

"So please accept our sincere appreciation and gratitude for helping us get this girl the life-changing surgery she needed so much, you've changed Miss Pickles' life and we think you're all awesome.

"If you're interested in adopting Miss Pickles, you can find out all about her and fill an adoption application form on our website. If you would like to continue helping local animals in need, don't forget that you can become a Dog, Cat or Small Animal Sponsor from as little as 50p per week

Miss Pickles had BOAS - a complex respiratory disease related to the flat face and skull shape of brachycephalic dogs, such as British bulldogs, French bulldogs and pugs.

Dogs with BOAS can suffer from breathing problems and can have trouble coping with heat and exercise.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Sam Gaines said: “Sadly we’re seeing more flat-faced dogs coming into our care because their owners cannot afford the expensive surgeries these dogs need to enable them to breathe more easily.

“These breeds have been selectively bred for exaggerated features over the years and, sadly, the outcome is dogs cannot function like normal, happy, healthy pets.

"That’s why, as part of the Brachycephalic Working Group, we’re calling for action now to protect the welfare of these breeds in the future.

"We are urging people who want one of these dogs to stop and think.”