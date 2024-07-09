List of 19 unclaimed estates in Halifax that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The details of almost 20 unclaimed estates of people who died in Halifax have been revealed by The Treasury, with hundreds of thousands of pounds of inheritance waiting for a rightful heir.

The latest Treasury list shows there are almost 6,000 unclaimed estates across the UK – and 19 of those belong to people who died in Halifax.

It is estimated that around £80 million is sat in limbo in Treasury coffers. The Treasury only advertises estates with a net value of £500 or above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unclaimed estates usually occur when the deceased has not left a will or the beneficiaries of the will cannot be traced – and the next of kin, following the rules of intestacy, cannot be found either.

Beacon Hill, Halifax

Fiona Mainwaring, Head of Wills and Probate at law firm ORJ, said: “There are clear rules in place to distribute an estate to family members when there is no will in place, following a strict order of priority that starts with married or civil partners and ends with half aunts and uncles.

“If no beneficiaries can be traced, the estate simply sits in limbo until after 30 years it becomes the property of The Crown.

“With people moving around the world more than ever, it is no surprise that it is sometimes difficult to track down the next of kin. The result is these forgotten fortunes sit dormant and are eventually surrendered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Mainwaring

"The sheer volume of unclaimed estates shows how important it is to have a valid, up-to-date will, along with a named executor, which makes it much easier to divide assets when the time comes."

The surnames for unclaimed estates in Halifax include: Stockton, Birkby, Blatnyk, Fallon, Green, Jee, Kalinski, Kelly, Kennedy, Lumb and Mahmood.

More details of the estates and how to claim can be found at www.orj.co.uk.

Fiona said anyone who believes they might have been left something in a will can search the probate records so they know who to contact when the estate is dealt with.