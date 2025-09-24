LitterfreeSB help clean-up Sowerby Bridge with annual litter-pick
Sixty keen litter-pickers of all ages and backgrounds took part in the clean-up, before cakes and buns were provided afterwards, along with tea and coffee, by staff at The Moorings pub.
“It is so wonderful to see so many people come together as a community,” said Judith Brundell, chairperson for the Litterfree SB committee.
"It clearly shows that local people care about their town and lets people know that there is something really positive that they can do to keep their town beautiful and clean.”
There was also a free raffle for all volunteers, with prizes generously donated by local businesses in appreciation of the group’s efforts.
Sharon Harwood, head teacher at New Road School, said: “I was so pleased to see parents and pupils from our school in support.
"It was lovely to see so many of our school families supporting the local event. It’s so important that our children learn that they can play an important role in taking care of their community and environment, whilst also having great fun in doing so.”
LitterfreeSB carry out regular group picks in the town and are pioneering a Litter Picking Champions scheme which aims to provide a volunteer from every street in Sowerby Bridge with free litter picking equipment.
Local councillor, Adam Wilkinson, said: “Since they started in 2016, LitterfreeSB have made an incredible difference to the town and inspired many other groups around Halifax to do the same.
"Their wonderful volunteers make a fantastic difference to Sowerby Bridge and its surrounding areas.”
The award-winning group, which has also been nominated for this year’s Kings Voluntary Award, is supported by private donations as well as grants from Active Calderdale, The Community Foundation for Calderdale and Sowerby Bridge Ward Forum.
“We couldn’t exist without this crucial financial support,” said treasurer Frank Page.
“We’re also truly grateful for all the support we receive from all those local businesses and organisations that have supported us throughout the years.”