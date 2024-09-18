Photo: LitterfreeSB

LitterfreeSB’s annual Big Pick event in Sowerby Bridge last weekend saw over 50 volunteers help spruce up the area.

The volunteers were joined by members of Sowerby Walkers and Ramblers Group and Suma Wholefoods, and managed to collect more than 80 bags of litter from 11 different zones in less than two hours.

“This is our main publicity event of the year,” Judith Brundell, from LitterfreeSB, said, “so it’s wonderful that we had such a good turnout.

"It clearly demonstrates that locals care about their environment and it lets people know that there is something really positive that they can do to keep their town beautiful and clean.”

Cakes and buns were laid for the busy volunteers, with teas and coffees provided by the staff of The Moorings pub and Roast and Toast Café.

New volunteer, Chris Jones, said: ”Initially, my little lad did not want to get out of bed and do any litter picking but he loved it and cannot wait to come back.”

LitterfreeSB carry out regular group picks in the town and are pioneering a Litter Picking Champions scheme which aims to provide a volunteer from every street in the Sowerby Bridge area with free litter picking equipment.

They are supported by private donations as well as grants from Active Calderdale, The Community Foundation for Calderdale and Sowerby Bridge Ward Forum.

“We couldn’t exist without this crucial financial support," said Frank Page, treasurer for the group. “We’re also truly grateful for all the support we receive from our volunteers and community minded business such as The Moorings, Roast and Toast, the Temujin restaurant, Dario’s Pizza, Calderdale Chiropractors and Simprint.”

Details of the group’s activities can be found at litterfreesb.org.uk and at LitterfreeSB on Facebook.