Sowerby Bridge litter picking group LitterfreeSB is having their annual Big Pick on Sunday, following the town's Rushbearing celebrations.

LitterfreeSB welcome anyone to take part who is interested in helping to keep the area free of litter.

Their committee chairpeson, Judith Brundell, said: "This is a great opportunity to meet our friendly team of volunteers and other community minded individuals.

"Litter picking is a rewarding way of contributing to the upkeep of our beautiful town and is a great way to keep active too."

LitterfreeSB, who have been nominated for this year's BBC Make a Difference (Green) Award, have also been nominated for this year's Calderdale Spirit Breakthrough award for their pioneering Litter Picking Champions scheme.

The project aims to appoint and equip a litter picking champion for every street in Sowerby Bridge.

The Big Litter Pick starts at 9.30 at Canal Basin, off Wharf Street, this Sunday. Details can be found at litterfreesb.org.uk and at facebook.com/LitterfreeSB/.