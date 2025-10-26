Liverpool designer to join fashion ball raising funds for Overgate Hospice next month

A Liverpool designer known for her striking punk and goth-inspired collections is set to join a fundraising fashion ball next month.

Cathy Neale will be part of the Up North Runway Black & White Fashion Ball on Friday, November 8.

Cathy’s work, and her label Rebel Reign, combines sharp tailoring, dark romanticism and intricate detailing — pieces that celebrate individuality and strength.

Picture: Cathy Neale and Up North Runway

“The Black & White Ball is about elegance and contrast — light and dark,” said Cathy Neale.

"That’s exactly what I explore in my designs.”

Guests can expect a dramatic runway moment as Cathy unveils exclusive looks — silhouettes infused with texture, rebellion and refined artistry.

The Black & White Ball, held at Berties, Elland, unites Northern designers, celebrities from Radio One, Coronation Street and the series Fat Friends and fashion industry figures for a night celebrating creativity, community and couture.

The evening will also raise funds for Overgate Hospice.

Tickets are available at upnorthrunway.com