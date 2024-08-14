Local Dance School Shines on Disneyland Paris Stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miss Stacey’s School Of Dance recently had the incredible opportunity to perform at the magical Disneyland Paris! A talented group of young dancers took to the stage, showcasing their skills and passion in a dazzling 20-minute performance.

The excitement was palpable as they graced one of Disney's iconic stages, bringing their routines to life with energy, precision, and a touch of Disney magic. Their performance was met with enthusiastic applause from an international audience, adding an extra layer of pride to the accomplishment.

The journey to Disneyland Paris was a remarkable experience for both the students and their families. It was more than just a performance; it was a chance to be part of a world-renowned entertainment venue, to dance where dreams come true, and to create lifelong memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Stacey, Miss Francesca and Anna expressed their pride in the students, praising their hard work, dedication, and the way they represented the dance school on such a prestigious platform. This opportunity not only highlighted their talent but also reinforced the importance of teamwork, commitment, and the joy of performing.

Miss Stacey’s School Of Dance Disneyland Paris Team 2024

As they return home, the dancers bring back not only a sense of accomplishment but also the inspiration to continue pursuing their passion for dance. Congratulations to our local stars for making their mark at Disneyland Paris!

If you or your child would like to be part of this exciting journey, Miss Stacey’s School of Dance in Halifax offers classes suitable for children aged 3 and up. Whether you're a beginner or have some dance experience, there's a class for everyone. Come and join us to discover the joy of dance and be part of a supportive and inspiring community!