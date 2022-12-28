In January, we reported how a Sowerby Bridge man was celebrating victory over an over-zealous Halifax parking firm fine.

Lee Sparkes refused to pay a fee he was slapped with by HX Car Park Management Ltd after parking up at the Shell petrol station on Salterhebble Hill in Halifax.

When the case went to court, the judge found in favour of Mr Sparkes.

Lee Sparkes celebrating his county court win

You can read more at https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/people/sowerby-bridge-mans-court-success-after-challenging-parking-fine-he-received-for-stopping-at-halifax-petrol-station-3532340

The beginning of the year also saw us starting to follow entrepreneur Harpreet Kaur’s journey on the hit BBC show The Apprentice.

The businesswoman, who grew up in Brighouse and whose parents still own Waring Green stores, went on to win the contest with her dessert enterprise idea.

Frankie Porter, 29, has been busking in Halifax town centre since he ws 13

In May we featured Halifax’s favourite busker, Frankie Porter, who has been performing on the town’s streets for 16 years, starting out when he was just 13.

"It's the best job ever," he said. "I love it."

There were plenty of congratulations for schoolboy Jack Maguire, from Barkisland, when we revealed he had signed for Manchester United.

Grandparents Jamie and Philip Metcalfe, Fleur, dad Terence Sweeney, mum Morgan Broadley, baby Esmae and Bea the dog

Jack had his heart set on been signed for Manchester United as he and his dad are big fans of the club.

In June, we reported how Kiplings in Sowerby Bridge had been named been named Best Indian Establishment at the Food Awards England 2022.

They were handed the award at a ceremony in Manchester.

And in July, we covered how four Halifax dads came to the rescue when a fire broke out and spread to six houses in Ovenden.

They put their own safety aside to save three people from their burning homes.

August saw us reporting the amazing story of a Halifax woman who was almost electrocuted but was saved by a £30 pair of sliders.

Kerry Tattersley, 36, was vacuuming the artificial grass in her backyard when she went to remove the extension lead and ended up touching a live current.

Doctors said her footwear saved her life.

Last month, thousands of readers were interested to find out more about a reported sightings of a big cat in Calderdale and elsewhere in Yorkshire.

One man believed the creature could have eaten his dog who went missing when he was living in Hove Edge.

Last month also saw us introduce a 22-year-old who had taken over at a popular Brighouse pub.

Jack Clarke is now in charge of The Sun Inn at Lightcliffe, which re-opened on September 26 after being closed for nearly two months.

December has seen us featuring Freddie’s Fowlers – the latest addition to Halifax Borough Market.

The restaurant and take away only has three tables but is already receiving rave reviews.

And we’ve also reported how a heroic Lightcliffe man came to the rescue when he delivered his first grandchild in a Tesco car park.

