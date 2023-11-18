News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
We asked Courier readers to share their celebrity selfiesWe asked Courier readers to share their celebrity selfies
We asked Courier readers to share their celebrity selfies

Louis Tomlinson, Dave Grohl, Graham Norton, AntonDu Beke: 17 photos of Halifax people with famous actors, singers and other celebrities

With more filming taking place here, Halifax is fast-becoming a hotspot for celebrity spotting.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Most people have met at least one famous person in their lives, and many take the opportunity to snap a selfie when they do.

We asked Courier readers to share their photos of the celebrities they have met, and we were bowled over by the response.

Here are some of the pictures shared, including actors, singers and other well-known faces.

Ewan McGregor, Samuel L Jackson, James Norton, Will Young: 10 celebrities and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from buying pies to getting a new hat

Andrew Clifford met Only Fools and Horses star David Jason at a convention for the show. He said the actor was great to talk to and so funny

1. Louis Tomlinson, Dave Grohl, Graham Norton, AntonDu Beke: 17 photos of Halifax people with famous actors, singers and other celebrities

Andrew Clifford met Only Fools and Horses star David Jason at a convention for the show. He said the actor was great to talk to and so funny Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Emily Ashworth met Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley and said he was lovely.

2. Louis Tomlinson, Dave Grohl, Graham Norton, AntonDu Beke: 17 photos of Halifax people with famous actors, singers and other celebrities

Emily Ashworth met Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley and said he was lovely. Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Anna met actor and former Strictly star Will Mellor at Jumpin Jaks in Halifax

3. Louis Tomlinson, Dave Grohl, Graham Norton, AntonDu Beke: 17 photos of Halifax people with famous actors, singers and other celebrities

Anna met actor and former Strictly star Will Mellor at Jumpin Jaks in Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Lisa Sullivan got this snap when she met pop band Hanson

4. Louis Tomlinson, Dave Grohl, Graham Norton, AntonDu Beke: 17 photos of Halifax people with famous actors, singers and other celebrities

Lisa Sullivan got this snap when she met pop band Hanson Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxLouis TomlinsonGraham NortonEwan McGregorWill Young