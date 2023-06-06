News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Ewan McGregor stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant while he was in Halifax filming A Gentleman in MoscowEwan McGregor stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant while he was in Halifax filming A Gentleman in Moscow
Ewan McGregor stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant while he was in Halifax filming A Gentleman in Moscow

Ewan McGregor, Samuel L Jackson, James Norton, Will Young: 10 celebrities and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from buying pies to getting a new hat

There have been plenty of famous faces spotted in Calderdale recently.
By Abigail Kellett and Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST

The boom in TV shows being filmed in the borough has helped bring a host of well-known celebrities to the area, including Hollywood royalty like Samuel L Jackson and Ewan McGregor.

Here are 10 photos of celebrities who have been seen in the borough and what they like to do when they’re here.

Ewan McGregor filming in Halifax: Film crew packing up today give sneak peek at how they transformed Halifax Town Hall

Catch: Growing family-run eaterie will be moving into space left after popular Calderdale restaurant shut last year

Pop star Will Young was spotted recently in Hebden Bridge visiting the town's independent shops. He was gifted a yellow beret by Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique

1. Samuel L Jackson, James Norton, Sarah Lancashire, Will Young: 9 famous faces and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from buying pies to getting a new hat

Pop star Will Young was spotted recently in Hebden Bridge visiting the town's independent shops. He was gifted a yellow beret by Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage.

2. Samuel L Jackson, James Norton, Sarah Lancashire, Will Young: 9 famous faces and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from buying pies to getting a new hat

Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage. Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Happy Valley star James Norton said he enjoyed going running in the hills of Calderdale when he was here filming the show. He also stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant

3. Samuel L Jackson, James Norton, Sarah Lancashire, Will Young: 9 famous faces and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from buying pies to getting a new hat

Happy Valley star James Norton said he enjoyed going running in the hills of Calderdale when he was here filming the show. He also stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Peep Show and Vigil actor Paterson Joseph was spotted in Halifax town centre earlier this year filming new drama Boat House. He couldn't resist buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers in Halifax Borough Market while he was here

4. Samuel L Jackson, James Norton, Sarah Lancashire, Will Young: 9 famous faces and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from buying pies to getting a new hat

Peep Show and Vigil actor Paterson Joseph was spotted in Halifax town centre earlier this year filming new drama Boat House. He couldn't resist buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers in Halifax Borough Market while he was here Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Will YoungEwan McGregorHalifaxCalderdaleHollywood