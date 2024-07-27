Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People from across Calderdale and beyond are rallying round to help a young man who is critically ill in Greece.

Sam Whiteley, from Stainland, suffered life-threatening injuries while on holiday and has been in intensive care for nearly two-and-a-half weeks ever since.

His family are desperate to get him home to the UK so he can receive medical treatment here.

They have launched an online fundraiser which has been inundated with donations – but more is needed to raise the £45,000 target.

Sam Whiteley's family are desperate to get him home

It is understood the money would ensure he could travel in an air ambulance with a heavy medical presence on board and an ambulance would be ready and waiting when he lands in the UK to take him to an ICU ward.

His loved ones say they need to raise the money as soon as possible so they can arrange the flight while Sam is still deemed stable enough to fly as his condition could change at any time.

Speaking on the fundraising page, his sister Jodie Whiteley has posted: “We are asking for your help in order to raise the funds to get Sam Whiteley (our Samboy) home to the UK so he can be with his family.

"After a tragic incident abroad, Sam has sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and we as a family are in desperate need to get our brother back home so he can receive the medical treatment and support he needs.

Sam Whiteley is from Stainland

"We would be extremely grateful for any contribution to help aid us as a family in his medical repatriation.

"Please feel free to share to reach a wider community in order to try help us make this possible.

"Thankyou so much from the bottom of our hearts.”

People can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-get-our-brother-back-to-the-uk

More than £28,000 has been raised so far since the fundraising page was created yesterday.

A staggering number of people have been donating – nearly 700 as of this afternoon – including one donation of £3,000.