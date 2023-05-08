News you can trust since 1853
Hundreds of people arrived in Luddenden to play traditional games and enter royal competitions in the glorious sunshineHundreds of people arrived in Luddenden to play traditional games and enter royal competitions in the glorious sunshine
Luddenden village hosts a Royal themed party fit for a King as it celebrates the Coronation

The Luddenden Mayor’s Fund provided a Royal Coronation party fit for a King.

By Samantha Sim
Published 8th May 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:49 BST

On Sunday, May 7, hundreds of people arrived in the village of Luddenden to play traditional games and enter Royal competitions in the glorious sunshine.

Kings and Queens paraded to enter the fancy dress competition and local bakers brought Royal cakes to feed the crowds.

Crafting, treasure hunts, biscuit decorating and the candy floss man entertained the children, and Prosecco popped to raise a toast to the King.

And as the sun set, the King of Rock and Roll took to the stage and had the villagers dancing in the street.

All the day’s proceeds will go to The Luddenden Mayor’s Fund, which provides help for local causes.

In pictures: How communities around Calderdale have been celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III over the bank holiday weekend

Party

Hundreds of people arrived in Luddenden to play traditional games and enter royal competitions in the glorious sunshine

Royal themed fancy dress was one of the day's events

Party

Royal themed fancy dress was one of the day's events

Bakers brought royal cakes to feed the crowds

Party

Bakers brought royal cakes to feed the crowds

Guests at the Coronation party in Luddenden

Party

Guests at the Coronation party in Luddenden

