Luddenden village hosts a Royal themed party fit for a King as it celebrates the Coronation

The Luddenden Mayor’s Fund provided a Royal Coronation party fit for a King.

On Sunday, May 7, hundreds of people arrived in the village of Luddenden to play traditional games and enter Royal competitions in the glorious sunshine.

Kings and Queens paraded to enter the fancy dress competition and local bakers brought Royal cakes to feed the crowds.

Crafting, treasure hunts, biscuit decorating and the candy floss man entertained the children, and Prosecco popped to raise a toast to the King.

And as the sun set, the King of Rock and Roll took to the stage and had the villagers dancing in the street.

All the day’s proceeds will go to The Luddenden Mayor’s Fund, which provides help for local causes.

Party Hundreds of people arrived in Luddenden to play traditional games and enter royal competitions in the glorious sunshine

Party Royal themed fancy dress was one of the day's events

Party Bakers brought royal cakes to feed the crowds

Party Guests at the Coronation party in Luddenden

