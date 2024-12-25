Making the news 2024: Here are some of the best-read stories this year by Halifax Courier readers

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
2024 has been quite the year for Calderdale news.

From a mammoth week-long rescue effort to save a trapped pup to Sally Wainwright returning to the borough for a new TV show, there has been a lot going on.

We have been looking back at the last 12 months to see which of our stories have been most-widely read on the Halifax Courier’s website.

Here is a list of some of the best-read articles.

School Nativities 2024: 21 photos of this year's Christmas nativities in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Elland

16 brilliant behind the scenes photos taken by James Norton during filming of hit Sally Wainwright TV show Happy Valley - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/happy-valley-16-brilliant-behind-the-scenes-photos-taken-by-james-norton-during-filming-of-hit-sally-wainwright-tv-show-happy-valley-4472213

1. Making the news 2024: Here are some of the best-read stories this year by Halifax Courier readers

16 brilliant behind the scenes photos taken by James Norton during filming of hit Sally Wainwright TV show Happy Valley - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/happy-valley-16-brilliant-behind-the-scenes-photos-taken-by-james-norton-during-filming-of-hit-sally-wainwright-tv-show-happy-valley-4472213 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
First look at new BBC drama starring Jenna Coleman - scenes filmed in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge last year - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/the-jetty-first-look-at-new-bbc-drama-starring-jenna-coleman-scenes-filmed-in-ripponden-and-sowerby-bridge-last-year-4481390

2. Making the news 2024: Here are some of the best-read stories this year by Halifax Courier readers

First look at new BBC drama starring Jenna Coleman - scenes filmed in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge last year - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/the-jetty-first-look-at-new-bbc-drama-starring-jenna-coleman-scenes-filmed-in-ripponden-and-sowerby-bridge-last-year-4481390 Photo: Firebird Pictures

Photo Sales
Percy Shaw: New owners all set to reopen popular pub with iconic Halifax name that was sold off by Wetherspoons - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/business/percy-shaw-new-owners-all-set-to-reopen-popular-pub-with-iconic-halifax-name-that-was-sold-off-by-wetherspoons-4476711

3. Making the news 2024: Here are some of the best-read stories this year by Halifax Courier readers

Percy Shaw: New owners all set to reopen popular pub with iconic Halifax name that was sold off by Wetherspoons - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/business/percy-shaw-new-owners-all-set-to-reopen-popular-pub-with-iconic-halifax-name-that-was-sold-off-by-wetherspoons-4476711 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Looking back: 21 photo memories of headteachers in Halifax and Calderdale schools in the 2000s - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/education/looking-back-21-photo-memories-of-headteachers-in-halifax-and-calderdale-schools-in-the-2000s-4031200

4. Making the news 2024: Here are some of the best-read stories this year by Halifax Courier readers

Looking back: 21 photo memories of headteachers in Halifax and Calderdale schools in the 2000s - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/education/looking-back-21-photo-memories-of-headteachers-in-halifax-and-calderdale-schools-in-the-2000s-4031200 Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxSowerby Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice