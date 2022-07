Officers were alerted at 5.44am to a report of the body of a man in Banksfield Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services attended and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His death is not believed to be suspicious."

A police cordon was in place

The man's family have been informed and are being supported by police.