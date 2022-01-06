Mandy's quirky store in Halifax that is helping empower her customers

Mandy Wilson in her store, Manjo Home.

Manjo Home is owned by Mandy Wilson, who has hand-picked every item for sale.

Her aim is to provide a selection that shoppers would not see in their average high street store and that suits every pocket.

“I like something a bit different and a bit quirky,” she explained.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She hopes her shop reflects her ethos, which is that no matter your age, size of gender - you can do anything.

It is something she also channels in her spare time as burlesque dancer Honey Ryder, and she has already empowered some of her customers to pursue jobs they have always dreamed of.

Manjo - a name which combines Mandy’s name with her son, Joe’s - has moved to The Piece Hall from Lindley, with Mandy looking for bigger premises and more passing trade.

Despite tough times for retailers which have been exacerbated by the pandemic, Mandy said she has seen a real boost since opening in Halifax.

Her regulars from Lindley are still visiting, she is attracting new Piece Hall shoppers and her website has taken off.

“I feel like I’ve moved from the sleepy hollow to the M62 and it’s great,” she said.