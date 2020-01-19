Manic Street Preachers announce huge show at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers will come to Halifax in June 2020 for a special outdoor performance at The Piece Hall.

With over 10 million record sales to date across 27 years and 13 albums the band from Blackwood in Wales are still going strong with their latest record ‘Resistance is Futile’ landing at number 2 in the UK charts in 2018.

James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers performing at Absolute Radio's 10th birthday gig at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The band have headlined at some of the world’s biggest festivals including Glastonbury, V Festival, T in the Park and Reading Festival and are sure to bring an incredible live show to the Grade I listed building in the town centre.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO at The Piece Hall Trust said: "We are looking forward to hosting cool Cymru and regular big festival headliners Manic Street Preachers to the Piece Hall next Summer.

"We have a truly stellar line up thanks to our great partnership with Futuresound. The Manics were another highly requested band by local people and we are privileged to have them here. There is something for everyone on this amazing double weekend bill and we are rapidly achieving our aspiration for hosting high calibre music acts."

Manic Street Preachers were formed in 1986, breaking onto the UK music scene with the hugely influential records1992’s ‘Generation Terrorists’ and ‘The Holy Bible’ released in 1994, marking their position as politically charged alt-rock trailblazers.

It was third record ‘Everything Must Go’ that saw the band reach a global audience with tracks like ‘A Design For Life’ and ‘Australia’ dominating the airwaves.

The band then went on to achieve their first UK number one album with ‘This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours’ which featured the hit singles ‘If You tolerate This Then Your Children Will Be Next’ and ‘You Stole The Sun From My Heart’.

Joining Manic Street Preachers will be indie stalwarts British Sea Power, one of the UK’s most treasured alternative bands of the last 15 years.

This year is already looking like a summer to remember with the Manic Street Preachers now added as one of five shows booked for the Piece Hall,

Yorkshire heroes Kaiser Chiefs playing two shows after their first sold out in 30 minutes. Iconic Ska & 2-tone pioneers The Specials and Richard Hawley all set to play the iconic venue across two weekends of live music.

Tickets for Manic Street Preachers plus special guests will go on sale for Saturday June 28 from www.seetickets.com, Gigantic.comand www.lunatickets.co.uk from 9am on Friday January 24.

The Piece Hall will be running a members pre-sale for 24 hours from Thursday 23rd January at 9am.