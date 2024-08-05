A man has died after a body was found in Brighouse.

At 1.36pm on Saturday (August 3), police officers were called to reports of a man in the canal at Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 or the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1009 of 3 August.”