Man's body found in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
The body of a man has been discovered in Halifax.

Police investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old say they found a man’s body in Shibden Brook yesterday.

They gave the information as an update on their search for Alan Skilton, who had been reported missing from his home in Bradford.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or who provided information to the police.”

