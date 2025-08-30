Man's body found in Halifax

The body of a man has been discovered in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old say they found a man’s body in Shibden Brook yesterday.

They gave the information as an update on their search for Alan Skilton, who had been reported missing from his home in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or who provided information to the police.”