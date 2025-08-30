Man's body found in Halifax
The body of a man has been discovered in Halifax.
Police investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old say they found a man’s body in Shibden Brook yesterday.
They gave the information as an update on their search for Alan Skilton, who had been reported missing from his home in Bradford.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or who provided information to the police.”