Marvel Secret Invasion filming in Halifax: Everything we know so far about locations, cast and road closures

Here we take a closer look at filming of the latest super hero franchise at the Piece Hall

What do we know about the Marvel Series?

The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.

Film set being created inside the Piece Hall in Halifax

A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

What is the plot?

All we know so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth. Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’

Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.

What have we seen in the Halifax town centre?

There has already been activity in The Piece Hall courtyard thought to be related to the upcoming filming, including the arrival of lorries, small tents and set-building equipment.

From today (January 21,) there will be road closures in place around The Piece Hall and the filming team will be preparing the area for filming, including setting up large lighting frames and rigs.

What disruption is there to roads and business at the Piece Hall?

As reported by the Courier, The Piece Hall will shut between Monday, January 24 and Monday, January 31 for filming of what is understood to be Jambalaya.

According to a number of online sources, that is the working title for Marvel's much-anticipated series Secret Invasion,

Businesses inside the Piece Hall will be shut while filming is taking place from January 24, and there will be no access to The Piece Hall.

To accommodate for the filming, a number of roads surrounding the Piece Hall will be closed from today (Friday):

Woolshops - Loading Bay and access road: From January 21 to February 2

Woolshops access road: Pavement Closure: For one day only between January 24 and 28

Square Road - Loading Bay outside Library: From January 24 to 28

Westgate - Loading and Disabled Bays: From January 21 to February 2

Blackledge - Full Closure: From January 21 to February

Thomas Street - Lane Narrowing: From January 21 to February 2

Cross Street - Full Closure: From January 21 to February 2

Thomas Street Bays: From January 21 to February 2

Horton Street - Loading Bay and several bays on both sides of the road: From January 24 to 28

Cross Street - Parking Bays suspended and closure: From January 24 to 28

How has the town reacted?

Halifax's MP, Holly Lynch said: "I confess to being a massive Marvel geek and so the prospect of filming taking place here in Halifax is incredibly exciting!

"It’s another chance to showcase Halifax to the world and once again demonstrate we can host massive productions like this.

Andrew Murphy, one of the owners of pub Meandering Bear - which is only a short walk from The Piece Hall - said: "It's great for Halifax.

"I understand that many Marvel fans like to visit places where they've been filming so hopefully it will bring more tourism to the area.

"Hopefully the crew will spend some money in the town centre while they're here. It's all good news for the town."

Linda Buckley, Manager of The Gate Cafe Bar and Deli in Westgate Arcade, said: "Anything that brings people to Halifax is a good thing.

"There's quite a lot of things being made in Halifax at the moment. It's becoming quite the spot for filming."