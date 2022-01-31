Marvel superfan from Greetland treated to selfie with star and sneak peak on set during Halifax filming

The 17-year-old is a massive fan of the superhero movies, TV shows and characters, and waited for hours outside The Piece Hall - which had been transformed into a set for the making of the forthcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion - hoping to catch a glimpse of some of her idols.

Hollie suffers from a rare skin condition which means her skin blisters at the slightest touch and can shear off entirely. It has left her needing a wheelchair most of the time as her body is exhausted constantly trying to heal itself, but she was determined to brave the freezing cold to be close to the action.

While waiting, she and her mum, Leah Fairbank, got talking to the production's security team and crew. They brought the teen blankets to keep her warm, as well as food and hot drinks.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marvel superfan Hollie Shaw with actress Cobie Smulders outside The Piece Hall in Halifax

Then the pair were told Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the series, had been asked if she would give Hollie a wave the next time she came out. The actress went one step further and came over for a chat and even posed for selfie.

"Hollie was gobsmacked!" said Leah.

The same day, Hollie also got a wave from none other than Hollywood megastar Samuel L Jackson, who plays Nick Fury.

When they returned the following day, they were able to watch Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke filming a scene right outside The Piece Hall. Then, to top it all off, Hollie and her mum were invited inside for a special secret trip onto the set.

Samuel L Jackson have Hollie a wave while she was waiting outside The Piece Hall

"It was fantastic," said Leah. "Everybody was lovely.

"The producers and directors came over to talk and Hollie spoke to Kingsley Ben-Adir. He was really lovely and was very excited that Happy Valley was being filmed here!

"She's been living on a high ever since.

"She's just so happy. Her dad said he hadn't heard so happy for a long time."

Hollie has always liked Spiderman, Leah said, but her Marvel obsession grew after being invited to a special screening of one of the films by Spiderman star Tom Holland in 2019 by Brothers Trust.