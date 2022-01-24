Marvel's Secret Invasion: Live updates as Samuel L Jackson seen filming in Halifax
Halifax will be full of superhero buzz as filming is set to take place today for the Marvel series Secret Invasion.
Film crews have already been seen in the the town centre with shooting expected to take place at the Piece Hall today. Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates.
Marvel’s Secret Invasion filming in Halifax
Watch the moment Samuel L Jackson arrives
Filming has taken place today at the Piece Hall. This is the moment Dale Partington caught Samuel L Jackson walking into the Piece Hall.
He is here! Hollywood star spotted
This is the moment Samuel L Jackson was spotted outside the Piece Hall today.
Hint at another big music announcement?
The focus is on filming at the Piece Hall but it looks like they may have something else up their sleeves.
How the town has been reacting?
Halifax MP Holly Lynch
“I confess to being a massive Marvel geek and so the prospect of filming taking place here in Halifax is incredibly exciting!
“It’s another chance to showcase Halifax to the world and once again demonstrate we can host massive productions like this.
“Whilst I am against second jobs for MPs, if they are in need of extras, I very much hope they let me know!”
Putting Calderdale on the map
Isn’t is great that the borough is being put in the spotlight. Looks like Calderdale Council is joining in on the fun.
Reporter keeping us up to date
Halifax Courier Reporter Sarah Fitton has been keeping her eyes open as the filming goes on. Here she sets the scene of what has been happening this morning.
Dozens of people are busy carrying set and filming equipment into the historic building, a huge light has been positioned over The Piece Hall and there are lots of trucks and other vehicles parked up.
A crowd of extras has been seen gathering outside one of the entrances including some in what looked like traditional Russian costumes.
The car park at Eureka! is also busy with movie trailers, catering van and other vehicles.
There has been no sign of any of the stars, including Samuel L Jackson, yet.
Everybody keep them eyes peeled.
Filming elsewhere in Calderdale
It’s not just the Piece Hall where filming for the reported Marvel series has taken place.
Firefighters are warning people not to be alarmed if they spot smoke in parts of Halifax later this week - it will be one of the film crews currently at work in the town. Read the full story here
Video of film crews setting up.
It’s all happening at the Piece Hall in Halifax today. You can now watch video and read more on what is happening around the former cloth hall here
First pictures of extras and production crew outside the Piece Hall
What do we know about the Marvel Series?
The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.
A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.
All we know so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth. Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’
Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.