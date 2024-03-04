Mayor and Mayoress of Todmorden join the pack in Red Hot Toddy 10K Race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traditionally the Town Mayor starts the race which is organised by the Todmorden Harriers.

But this year there was a twist with the Mayor deciding to dive right into the action, swapping the ceremonial start for a spot on the starting line.

The Mayor said: “When the Harriers asked me to open this year’s Red Hot Toddy race, I thought: 'Ok, why not start it … and run it?' So, that’s exactly what I did.”

Mayor and Mayoress at the finish

The challenging route, encompassing 219m total climbing, presented a daunting challenge, especially for the Mayor, who faced his first 10K.

The Mayoress, a more experienced runner, took it in stride, thanks in no small part to her membership of the Todmorden Harrier’s Monday Runday group.

The popular Monday Runday Group, initially established for beginners and those returning to running, has evolved to encompass a diverse range of participants.

Offering five distinct categories, including a fartlek group for speed improvement and a run-walk group gradually increasing running intervals, the Monday group offers a tailored experience for every runner and participants are welcome to join as frequently or intermittently as they wish.

The Mayoress said: “The Monday running club got me back into running, and the couch to 5k group were great and really inclusive and supportive.

"Without that motivation to start running again I wouldn't have been able to take on new challenges like the Red Hot Toddy"

In addition to providing a great days running in beautiful surroundings, the Red-Hot Toddy raises a lot of money for local charities.

This year the Mayor and Mayoress ran in support of The Old Library Cornholme, a food bank and cafe offering food support, a warm space during winter months, internet access, community meeting areas, and more.

As the Mayor and Mayoress crossed the finish line, they celebrated not only a personal milestone but a civic one: becoming the first sitting Mayor and Mayoress to run the event.