Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Calderdale, Ann Kingstone, has unveiled a new information board at the Moot Hall in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Civic Trust volunteers have planted a garden, tidied the area and placed an information board in recognition of the importance of the site as the old manorial courts where justice was carried out for many years in the town.

A short talk about the Moot Hall was given by David Glover followed by the unveiling by the mayor.

A guided walk to the gibbet on Gibbet Street then followed, taking the same route to where justice by way of beheadings took place.