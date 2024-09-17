Mayor of Calderdale unveils new information board at the Moot Hall
The Mayor of Calderdale, Ann Kingstone, has unveiled a new information board at the Moot Hall in Halifax.
Halifax Civic Trust volunteers have planted a garden, tidied the area and placed an information board in recognition of the importance of the site as the old manorial courts where justice was carried out for many years in the town.
A short talk about the Moot Hall was given by David Glover followed by the unveiling by the mayor.
A guided walk to the gibbet on Gibbet Street then followed, taking the same route to where justice by way of beheadings took place.