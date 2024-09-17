Mayor of Calderdale unveils new information board at the Moot Hall

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Mayor of Calderdale, Ann Kingstone, has unveiled a new information board at the Moot Hall in Halifax.

Halifax Civic Trust volunteers have planted a garden, tidied the area and placed an information board in recognition of the importance of the site as the old manorial courts where justice was carried out for many years in the town.

A short talk about the Moot Hall was given by David Glover followed by the unveiling by the mayor.

A guided walk to the gibbet on Gibbet Street then followed, taking the same route to where justice by way of beheadings took place.

Related topics:MayorCalderdaleHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice