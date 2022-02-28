Mayor of Todmorden's appeal to help Ukraine

The Mayor of Todmorden, Councillor Pat Taylor, was approached by local charity Calder Community Cares for help in establishing a local aid collection point.

“As Town Mayor I am allowed the free use of the Council Chamber once a year and I can’t think of a better use than as a collection hub for this vital humanitarian cause”

Calderdale Community Cares is working with Brighouse based charity Focus4Hope to collect aid for the #HelpUkraine Emergency Appeal which was set up earlier this month by the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), to provide accredited and registered Ukrainian charities with aid inlcuding, medicine, food and vital services.

Todmorden Town Hall

Items urgently needed now are baby and children’s clothes, nappies, baby wipes, baby milk, footwear, hygiene products, men and women’s clothing and non-perishable foods such as tinned items, pasta, rice and UHT milk.