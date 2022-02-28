Mayor of Todmorden's appeal to help Ukraine
On Tuesday, March 8 between 10am and 4pm, Todmorden Town Hall will be open to take donations of urgently needed items for the Ukraine.
The Mayor of Todmorden, Councillor Pat Taylor, was approached by local charity Calder Community Cares for help in establishing a local aid collection point.
“As Town Mayor I am allowed the free use of the Council Chamber once a year and I can’t think of a better use than as a collection hub for this vital humanitarian cause”
Calderdale Community Cares is working with Brighouse based charity Focus4Hope to collect aid for the #HelpUkraine Emergency Appeal which was set up earlier this month by the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), to provide accredited and registered Ukrainian charities with aid inlcuding, medicine, food and vital services.
Items urgently needed now are baby and children’s clothes, nappies, baby wipes, baby milk, footwear, hygiene products, men and women’s clothing and non-perishable foods such as tinned items, pasta, rice and UHT milk.
“If you are able to donate any of these items, please bring them to the Town Hall on Tuesday 8th March between 10am and 4pm” urged the Mayor “No donation is too small and every donation will be gratefully received”