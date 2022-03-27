Mayor of West Yorkshire's first hand look at Calderdale community housing group

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, visited Todmorde to find out more about the work of Calder Valley Community Land Trust, the charitable trust committed to creating affordable housing in the upper Valley.

Her visit included time in Walsden, where she visited the bungalow development built by the Trust for local people in need of independent-living accommodation in older age.Th

The Mayor was able to meet three of the residents, who very kindly invited her into their homes and showed her the accommodation.

Tracy Brabin at the bungalow development in Walsden

Simon Brearley, chair of CVCLT, said: “We were delighted that the Mayor accepted our invitation to come to Todmorden, to see for herself what direct community endeavour can achieve. We welcome the support she is showing to community-led housing ventures like ours.”