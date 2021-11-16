Meet the Halifax charity supporting Calderdale's overlooked and forgotten - and they need your help

The charity help with everything from food and clothes to furniture and pot and pans.

Calderdale SmartMove, based in Halifax, helps a huge range of vulnerable and struggling people - from women fleeing domestic violence to poverty-hit families.

But the ones who seem to need their help most of all are the homeless and overlooked. The ones on the fringes of society, trying to find a way in.

No appointment is necessary. People can call into their office on Harrison Road, and there will be someone to give them all the time they need.

Some of the team from Calderdale SmartMove

“We don’t judge anyone and we don’t turn anyone away,” said Officer Manager Julie Charalambous.

Many people turn to Calderdale SmartMove having reached their lowest point. The team helps with whatever they need, from food and advice on accessing different kinds of support to helping find a house and making that space a home.

They provide starter packs of a kettle, toaster and microwave, and have sourced everything from furniture to nick-nacks so that people can finally feel settled.

The charity also tries to reach out to the “hidden homeless” - the desperate ones sleeping in woods who have lost confidence in society.

“They’re people who don’t have anyone,” said Julie. “They have multiple complex needs and they don’t fit anywhere.”

“These are the people who are on the fringes of society and can’t get their way in,” added Assistant Office Manager Belinda Taylor.

“They’ve ended up on the wrong path but we can pull them off that path.”

This Christmas, Calderdale SmartMove is appealing for help providing Christmas gifts for its clients, particularly the single men.

It needs donations of second-hand scarves, coats, gloves and hats, as well as new toiletries, toys and sweets.

It also needs furniture storage space, businesses looking to sponsor starter packs, anyone with a van to pick up and deliver furniture, and tradespeople with a few hours to spare doing small jobs that would make a huge difference to the people it helps.

Donations can be dropped at their office or collection point in The Woolshops. For more information about how else you can help, call 01422 361515.