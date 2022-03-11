Meet the new trustees at the Community Foundation for Calderdale overseeing £1m worth of grants

The Community Foundation for Calderdale supports charities and voluntary groups across the borough, working alongside these groups to address inequalities and create opportunities for those who need them the most.

On his appointment Nigel Cliffe said: "It has been a privilege to support the CFFC Development Committee for a number of years and now to become a Trustee.

"The Foundation is a wonderful organization that is able to contribute so much to the local community of Calderdale. I hope in some small way to help to continue to make a difference.

Preet Sandhu and Nigel Cliffe

"As a local Businessman I bring commercial acumen and act as Devil’s Advocate challenging the team to be the best they can be."

Preet Sandhu added, “As the CEO of The Next Step Trust, I have experienced first-hand the impact the CFFC can have on local charities and more specifically the disabled residents of Calderdale.

"CFFC's commitment to enabling charities and not for profit organisations like the NST to support the most vulnerable in our communities and supporting their progress has been inspiring.

"As a Trustee of the Foundation, I will be privileged to further enhance their work by influencing the strategic direction and grant making and offering insight from the perspective of the voluntary sector; people with learning disabilities; minority communities.

“It is both an exciting and challenging time for us all and I am excited to be a part of CFFC's journey through it."