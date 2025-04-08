Meeting called to discuss how to tackle yobs in Calderdale town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A meeting is taking place next week to discuss anti-social behaviour in Elland.

There have been concerns raised by some in the same town about a gang of youths targeting people in the town centre.

On Wednesday, April 16, people are being invited to a meeting at Elland Community Hub, on Huddersfield Road, to share their issues.

One of Elland’s ward members, Councillor David Veitch, has posted: “Last week, we held a meeting of all relevant stakeholders to help combat some of the anti-social behaviour going on in Elland.

“We are holding a community meeting next week which will be a multi agency-contact point.

"Please come along and feel free to discuss any issues you have with the relevant agencies.”

The meeting will be held between 6pm and 8pm.

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour or other crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.