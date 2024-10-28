Gathering at Calder Holmes Park to remember Lindsay Rimer ahead of the 30th anniversary of her murder

A memorial gathering took place at Calder Holmes Park on Saturday to remember Lindsay Rimer ahead of the 30th anniversary of her murder.

The event was organised by Lindsay’s family, who invited people to the park to remember the schoolgirl.

It is almost 30 years since 13-year-old Lindsay left her home in Cambridge Street to buy cornflakes on November 7, 1994 but never returned.

Her body was found five months later in Rochdale Canal but, despite extensive police inquiries, her killer has never been found.

Lindsay’s family have been asking people who knew Lindsay to get in touch with them via a Facebook page to share their memories of her.