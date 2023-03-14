Memory Lane Cafe in Sowerby Bridge handed funding boost by Halifax Bradley Hall Golf Club
Memory Lane Café in Sowerby Bridge received a boost this weekend as the men’s and ladies’ captains at Halifax Bradley Hall Golf Club presented them with a cheque for £2,350.
As this year’s captain’s charity, Memory Lane Café has benefitted from events such as the past-captains’ dinner, fines for shots landing in the captain’s pond, raffles, and other fundraising across the year.
Memory Lane Cafe provides a dementia-friendly environment for people affected by dementia, other memory problems and isolation.
They have a varied programme of games and crafts, information and support, cakes, and conversation. The dedicated team of volunteers run the craft sessions, games, refreshments, provide information, support, chat and a very warm welcome.
Halifax Bradley Hall Golf Club 2022 Men’s Captain, Adrian Littlewood, said: “As captain for 2022, it has been an immense pleasure and brings a great deal of pride to present this cheque. The team do a great job and I hope this money helps them doing what they do.”