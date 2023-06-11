There was maypole dancing, a tug-of-war, welly-wanging and more at this year’s Midgley Fete.

The fun-filled event at Midgley Recreation Ground also included stalls and games, a fun dog show, and races.

The fete gets underway on Midgley Recreation Ground at 1.00pm with Maypole dancing by Midgley school children, and continues with welly wanging, children’s races, tug of war, straw races, and Midgley’s famously chaotic terrier races.

Hebden Bridge Brass Band played throughout the afternoon and the Owter Zeds continued the party atmosphere into the evening.

There was a beer tent serving Yorkshire ale all day, whilst the tea tent provided the chance for a quiet sit down with some delicious home-made cakes.

Fell runners were invited to join the Churn Milk Chase Fell race, starting and finishing in the fete arena and taking in a circuit of Midgley Moor.

The fete, which this year made a return after a four-year-absence, is organised by Midgley Community Forum and raises funds for village facilities and activities.

Forum Chair Alistair Grant said: “We are really grateful to all the volunteers who work so hard to set up and run the fete and clear away afterwards, and also to Calderdale Council for funding to cover some of our running costs.”

