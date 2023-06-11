Halifax Gala 2023: 60 lovely photos from a brilliant day as people flock to this year's Halifax Charity Gala
The sun shone down as crowds enjoyed a feast of fun and entertainment at Halifax Gala yesterday (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST
People lined the streets to watch the colourful and joyful parade of floats, musicians and more make its way from the car park of Eureka! to the gala field at Manor Heath Park.
There, visitors enjoyed a host of fairground rides, games, charity stalls, face painting, bouncy castles and refreshments.
There were also shows from escapologist Gareth Jones, Miss Stacey’s School of Dance and Theatre, Punjabi Roots Academy and Magpies.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
