News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
Halifax Gala ParadeHalifax Gala Parade
Halifax Gala Parade

Halifax Gala 2023: 60 lovely photos from a brilliant day as people flock to this year's Halifax Charity Gala

The sun shone down as crowds enjoyed a feast of fun and entertainment at Halifax Gala yesterday (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST

People lined the streets to watch the colourful and joyful parade of floats, musicians and more make its way from the car park of Eureka! to the gala field at Manor Heath Park.

There, visitors enjoyed a host of fairground rides, games, charity stalls, face painting, bouncy castles and refreshments.

There were also shows from escapologist Gareth Jones, Miss Stacey’s School of Dance and Theatre, Punjabi Roots Academy and Magpies.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Paranormal activity: Join search for ghosts and spirits at one of Halifax's oldest buildings

The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Restaurant: New hotel and eatery creating Caribbean corner with jerk chicken and reggae music in Halifax town centre

Halifax Gala: Here are 33 photos from one of Halifax's favourite events going right back to 2006

Halifax Gala Parade

1. Halifax Gala 2023: 60 lovely photos from a brilliant day as people flock to this year's Halifax Charity Gala

Halifax Gala Parade Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Halifax Gala Parade

2. Halifax Gala 2023: 60 lovely photos from a brilliant day as people flock to this year's Halifax Charity Gala

Halifax Gala Parade Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Halifax Gala Parade

3. Halifax Gala 2023: 60 lovely photos from a brilliant day as people flock to this year's Halifax Charity Gala

Halifax Gala Parade Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Halifax Gala Parade

4. Halifax Gala 2023: 60 lovely photos from a brilliant day as people flock to this year's Halifax Charity Gala

Halifax Gala Parade Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 15
Related topics:RestaurantHalifaxCaribbean
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us