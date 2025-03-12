Missing children: Search underway for missing Halifax girl

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:25 BST
Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl missing from Halifax.

They say Mya Lee, from Southowram, did not return home as was expected on Sunday and was reported missing on Monday.

There was a reported sighting of her in Halifax town centre yesterday but she has not yet been found.

She is described as white, around 5ft tall, thin and with a fair complexion, blue eyes and long, straight, blonde hair.

Mya Leeplaceholder image
Mya Lee

Anyone who has seen Mya or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts is asked to contact police in Calderdale via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 1602 of March 10.

